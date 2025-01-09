Katcha dacoits kidnap three Hindu men, issue death threats in chilling video

Rahim Yar Khan - In a shocking crime marking the first major incident of 2025, dacoits from the Katcha region have abducted three members of the Hindu community and issued grave threats in a viral video.

The armed assailants have demanded the release of their detained family members, including women and children, warning of dire consequences if their demands are not met.

The abduction occurred on Tuesday near the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Chak Sowetra, where the dacoits forcibly kidnapped Shaman, Shamir, and Sajan at gunpoint. The kidnappers fled to their hideouts in the lawless Katcha area. Police immediately launched a search operation to recover the hostages and apprehend the perpetrators.

In a video circulating on social media, dacoit Aashiq Hussain Korai and his accomplices are seen assaulting the abductees while issuing threats. Korai accused SHO Rana Muhammad Ramzan of Ahmedpur Lama Police Station of unlawfully detaining his family members, including his brother Saleem Korai. He demanded their release, warning that the hostages would be executed if the demands were not fulfilled. Korai further threatened to escalate violence, targeting civilians and law enforcement personnel.

The incident has instilled widespread fear among the local population. Leaders of the Hindu community, along with local residents, have appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to take immediate action. They have urged the government to launch a comprehensive operation in the Katcha region to dismantle criminal networks and restore peace in the area, long plagued by lawlessness.