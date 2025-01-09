KP CM launches Rs370m plan to support differently abled persons

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched a Financial Assistance Program worth Rs 370 million to support differently abled persons across the province. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur inaugurated the initiative during a ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s House on Wednesday.

Under this program, 37,000 individuals with special abilities will receive financial aid of Rs 10,000 each. At the event, the Chief Minister distributed cheques among the beneficiaries. Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Syed Qasim Ali Shah, members of the provincial assembly, Social Welfare Department officials, and members of the differently abled community attended the ceremony.

In his address, the Chief Minister announced that official terminology would replace the term “disabled” with “persons with special abilities,” reflecting their unique potential. He emphasized the state’s responsibility to support vulnerable groups and highlighted that welfare initiatives for such individuals are a core part of the PTI’s vision.

Among the additional initiatives outlined by the Chief Minister were the provision of electric wheelchairs to government employees and students with special abilities, an increase in the dowry fund from Rs 25,000 to Rs 200,000, a doubling of Zakat fund allocations, the launch of a Ration Card for elderly and widowed women, the establishment of old-age homes with state-of-the-art facilities, and the creation of shelters for the transgender community.

He also announced comprehensive data collection on deserving groups and ensured the sustainability of welfare programs by incorporating them into the regular budget.

In a separate event, Chief Minister Gandapur inaugurated a newly established Police Facilitation Center at the Sharqi Police Station. This facility aims to provide essential police services under one roof, including police clearance, character certificates, employee verification, and legal advice. The center, integrated with an online system, enables citizens to access services from home.

It is the third such facility in the province, following those in Nowshera and Charsadda, with plans to expand to all divisional headquarters.

The Chief Minister directed authorities to prioritize people-friendly police stations and emphasized the provincial government’s commitment to enhancing public services in all sectors.