KP govt allocates land for ICAP in Peshawar

Peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination, Muzzammil Aslam, announced the provincial government’s approval for allocating land in Peshawar to establish the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP).

The 5-kanal plot, located in Phase-VII of Hayatabad and owned by the Peshawar Development Authority, has been earmarked for the project. The ICAP administration is set to commence work immediately on the development of this state-of-the-art institute, Mr. Aslam shared in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He termed the establishment of ICAP in Peshawar as a significant milestone and a special gift for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

, as per the vision of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. He noted that this initiative aligns with the policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan.

Previously, aspiring chartered accountants from the province had to travel to other provinces or Islamabad for education and training. Mr. Aslam emphasized that the allocation of land for ICAP is a first-of-its-kind step in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and reflects the government’s commitment to empowering the province’s youth by providing them with local access to world-class education and professional opportunities.