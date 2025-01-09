Lahore NAB reviews Mines, Minerals dept progress

Lahore - A prevention mode briefing under Section 33C of NAO was held at NAB Lahore under the supervision of Director General (DG) NAB, Amjad Majeed Aulakh, where senior directors and Awareness and Prevention (A&P) Wing officers participated. A delegation led by Secretary, Mines & Minerals Punjab Pervez Iqbal including DG Mines Punjab Raja Mansoor and MD Punjab Zuber Kharal alongwith other high-ranking officers gave a detailed briefing on the department’s vision, capacity building, challenges, and the need for mutual cooperation. During the briefing, DG NAB Lahore stated that NAB desires to ensure transparency in the allocation of multi-billion-rupee contracts for mines and minerals in Punjab, monitor national assets, and provide maximum revenue to the government treasury. Proposals have been sought for this purpose. DG NAB Lahore, while highlighting the vision of chairman NAB, maintained that the bureau is providing full assistance to the business community to facilitate and ensure transparency in national institutions. He further exclaimed that NAB wants to stabilise the capacity of Punjab Mines and Minerals Department through mutual cooperation, so that the joint monitoring of the mining rights of pink salt and Iron ore can significantly increase the revenue of the national treasury. Secretary Mines and Minerals Punjab briefed that 261 million tonnes of Iron Ore deposits have been discovered in Chiniot and Rajua areas; however, a steel mill is being set-up at the site in 2027, for which a study is underway. Last year, the Mines Department, Punjab, provided revenue of over Rs14.5 billion to the provincial government through licensing. The secretary Mines Punjab further informed that according to the geological survey, mineral deposits worth Rs300 billion (approx) have been discovered in Punjab, from which the Punjab government is expected to receive Rs16 to Rs17 billion as royalty, soon. Meanwhile, he informed that matters pertaining to Rs7 to Rs8 billion are under litigation which are seriously pursued by the department. During the briefing, DG NAB Lahore suggested that satellite monitoring may be used to prevent illegal mining and for continuous and vigilant site monitoring. In the age of science and technology, instead of relying on human resources, modern scientific technology might be adopted. Similarly, the services of SUPARCO may be considered for live satellite monitoring. On the occasion, DG NAB Lahore assured that NAB will provide support in improving licensing and providing more facilities to private firms. Additionally, the value addition of rock salt will also increase the revenue of the Punjab government, for which emphasis was laid on formulating a plan of action with the cooperation of the Mines Department.