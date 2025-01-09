Thursday, January 09, 2025
LDA seals another 77 properties

APP
January 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed another 77 properties in an operation against illegal commercial activities and encroachments in LDA Avenue-I on Wednesday. Following the directives of DG LDA, Tahir Farooq, LDA teams carried out operation in various blocks, removing signboards and clearing encroachments from over two dozen properties. Prior to the operation, these properties had been issued multiple notices.

The operation was supervised by Umar Sohaib, Director of LDA Avenue-I, and Shafqat Nawaz Kang, Director of Town Planning. LDA Enforcement Squad and police forces participated in the operation.

In addition to this, the LDA teams continued their crackdown on illegal commercial buildings and defaulters of commercial fees. The teams sealed a total of 77 properties in different areas, including Allama Iqbal Town, Model Town Extension, Shah Jamal, and Gulshan Ravi. The sealed properties included private schools, clinics, restaurants, beauty salons, shops, offices, and stores.

Utilization of RTI for improving good governance stressed

In Allama Iqbal Town, 27 properties were sealed, 13 in Model Town Extension, and 37 in Shah Jamal and Gulshan Ravi. These properties had previously been issued multiple notices before the operation.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad ul Zaman and Chief Town Planner-II Azhar Ali.

DG LDA Tahir Farooq reiterated that the crackdown on illegal commercial buildings, commercial fee defaulters, and encroachments will continue without discrimination.

APP

