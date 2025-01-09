Thursday, January 09, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Mayor holds meeting to enhance property tax

Staff Reporter
January 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA   -   Mayor Larkana Advocate Anwar Ali Luhur chaired a meeting  with local bodies Tax Branch officials on Wednesday. Tax Committee Chairman Sher Muhammad Laghari, committee members Advocate Muhammad Aslam Mugheri, Nusrat Pathan Municipal Commissioner Dr. Javed Anwar Abbasi, Abdul Wahab Chacho and related officers and staff participated in the meeting. In the meeting, Tax Committee Chairman and Superintendent gave a detailed briefing about the difficulties faced in achieving the recovery target. Mayor Larkana said we want to launch reforms in the matter of Tax fees to be collected in the institution’s property tax and other matters. The tax Committee Chairman Sher Muhammad Laghari called for the weekly report and said that the issues are being carefully reviewed and reforms are needed to achieve the goals.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1736311132.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025