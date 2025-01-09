MDA team removes encroachment from city areas

MULTAN - A team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) Enforcement Directorate Wednesday removed encroachment from different parts of the city as well as some makeshift huts from New Shah Shams Colony, with warning to people living there to vacate the plots within two days. An MDA spokesperson said that the enforcement team continued operations against elements involved in encroaching state owned land causing public nuisance. The team cleared road from Chungi No 9 to Eidgah, Bosan Road till Tahsil Chowk where encroachments were also removed from the Service roads. Acting on a complaint received on Pakistan Citizen Portal, the official team took some illegal mini petrol pumps and their units in possession at Ansari Chowk in Shah Rukn-e-Alam Colony. On another complaint, the team removed many makeshift huts at empty plots in New Shah Shams Colony and gave two days to the people living there to vacate the area. Meanwhile, as per orders of DG MDA, staff deployed at a camp site at Double Phatak, a point notorious for encroachment, was continuously inspecting the area to prevent chances of re-emergence of encroachers there, the spokesperson said.

Drug-peddler gets 10-year imprisonment

An Additional Sessions Judge in Multan sentenced a drug-peddler to 10-year rigorous imprisonment and imposed fine here on Wednesday. According to the prosecution, a team of Muzaffarabad Police, under the supervision of Sub-Inspector Kashif Ashraf, conducted an operation in the area in 2023 and recovered 1.850-kg of hashish a drug peddler Abdullah. A case was registered under FIR No 1112/23 under Section 9.1.1C of the Anti-Narcotics Act. The police presented strong evidence against Abdullah after completing a thorough investigation and submitting the challan to the court. Based on the evidence and arguments presented during the trial, the court handed down the sentence, emphasising the seriousness of the crime.

The court awarded ten year imprisonment and imposed fine Rs100,000 on the accused, however, the accused would have to face another six month imprisonment in case of default in payment of fine.