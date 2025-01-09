Thursday, January 09, 2025
Medicine is Not Food

January 09, 2025
“It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver.” — Mahatma Gandhi

As a child, I often wondered why people said, “Health is wealth,” when wealth seemed to ensure good health. However, the death of Michael Jackson in 2009, despite his immense resources, made it clear that health truly is the greatest wealth.

In Pakistan, where diseases abound, medicine often replaces food in daily routines. Public hospitals, overcrowded and under-resourced, paint a bleak picture. Those who cannot afford private care must endure the grim realities of public healthcare.

Diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer are the most prevalent health threats in Pakistan. Diabetes affects 26.7% of adults, a figure that could double by 2045 without timely intervention. Poor dietary habits, sedentary lifestyles, and inadequate exercise contribute to its rise. Heart disease accounts for 16.49% of deaths in Pakistan, while cancer claims nearly 100,000 lives annually.

To combat these challenges, Pakistan must prioritise health education, preventive measures, and equitable access to healthcare. Only by valuing health over wealth can we hope to address these systemic issues. Unity and collective action are crucial. Without them, the dream of transforming Pakistan into a prosperous nation will remain unattainable.

MUHAMMAD AHMAD SAJID,

Raiwind.

