Minister reviews construction work at Arbab Niaz Stadium

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jihan, along with the Chairman of the Provincial Assembly’s Standing Committee on Sports and Youth Affairs, Shafiullah Jan, and other members of the committee and MPAs, including Riaz Khan, Muhammad Usman, Tariq Awan, and Samiullah, visited Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on Wednesday to review the ongoing construction work at the stadium.

During the visit, the Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs, Matiullah, Director General Sports, Abdul Nasir Khan, Deputy Secretary Assembly, Amjad, and officials from the departments of Communication & Works and Sports were also present.

On the occasion, the committee members were briefed in detail by the C&W Department about the completed civil works and the remaining tasks for the stadium. The Executive Engineer of Mega Projects, Riaz Bangash, provided the briefing and stated that the Arbab Niaz Stadium is being developed according to modern and international standards. With features such as lighting and other facilities, it will be a unique stadium with a design tailored to these specifications.

The briefing further highlighted that the external civil work of the stadium will be completed by January 30, and a total of 80% of the physical civil work has already been completed. Similarly, the full civil work for the stadium will be completed by February 15, after which the stadium will be open for sports activities. It was mentioned that PCB officials also visited the stadium and expressed satisfaction over the ongoing construction work.

The committee members were informed that, equipped with advanced technical facilities, this stadium will be a world-class venue, setting a new standard in the country. The lighting system being installed will follow the design standards of Dubai’s stadiums.

On the occasion, the Provincial Minister for Sports, Syed Fakhar Jihan, shared his thoughts, mentioning that he visited the stadium on the third day of taking office. Following his instructions, the developmental work on the project is progressing rapidly. He assured that there will be no financial hurdles in this project, and alongside the release of new funds, the old liabilities worth Rs12 million have already been settled for the same project.

He further said that the provincial government is fully focused on this project, and it will be completed on schedule and ready for sports activities.

The Chairman of the Committee, Shafiullah Jan, also expressed his views, emphasizing that the primary goal is to complete this important cricket stadium of the province as soon as possible, enabling it to host PSL and international cricket matches.

The committee instructed that the stadium, being of great significance for international cricket in the province, should have its ongoing work completed within the set timeline. The committee members also reviewed the construction work of the stadium during the visit.