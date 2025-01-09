Model Town Club outclasses Golden Star to claim 9th title in Siddiq Memorial

LAHORE - Model Town Club secured their ninth title in the 21st M Siddiq Memorial One-Day Cricket Tournament with a dominant 55-run victory over Golden Star Club in the final at Aligarh Ground on Wednesday. Batting first, Model Town Club amassed an imposing total of 307/7 in 40 overs, thanks to Saleem’s smashing 107 and Farman Ali’s 67, Ulfat Rasool’s 41, and M Mohsin’s 30. For Golden Star, Tayyab Ansar and M Sohail got two wickets each. In reply, Golden Star Club managed 252 all out in 38.3 overs. Tayyab Sohail struck 75 and Huzaifa Shujat 47. For Model Town, Hafiz Sulaiman (4/46) and Ali Ishfaq (3/40) bowled well.