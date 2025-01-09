Thursday, January 09, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Model Town Club outclasses Golden Star to claim 9th title in Siddiq Memorial

Staff Reporter
January 09, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -  Model Town Club secured their ninth title in the 21st M Siddiq Memorial One-Day Cricket Tournament with a dominant 55-run victory over Golden Star Club in the final at Aligarh Ground on Wednesday. Batting first, Model Town Club amassed an imposing total of 307/7 in 40 overs, thanks to Saleem’s smashing 107 and Farman Ali’s 67, Ulfat Rasool’s 41, and M Mohsin’s 30. For Golden Star, Tayyab Ansar and M Sohail got two wickets each. In reply, Golden Star Club managed 252 all out in 38.3 overs. Tayyab Sohail struck 75 and Huzaifa Shujat 47. For Model Town, Hafiz Sulaiman (4/46) and Ali Ishfaq (3/40) bowled well.  

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1736311132.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025