Model Town Club outclasses Golden Star to claim 9th title in Siddiq Memorial

LAHORE - Club secured their ninth title in the 21st M Siddiq Memorial One-Day Cricket Tournament with a dominant 55-run victory over Golden Star Club in the final at Aligarh Ground on Wednesday. Batting first, Club amassed an imposing total of 307/7 in 40 overs, thanks to Saleem’s smashing 107 and Farman Ali’s 67, Ulfat Rasool’s 41, and M Mohsin’s 30. For Golden Star, Tayyab Ansar and M Sohail got two wickets each. In reply, Golden Star Club managed 252 all out in 38.3 overs. Tayyab Sohail struck 75 and Huzaifa Shujat 47. For , Hafiz Sulaiman (4/46) and Ali Ishfaq (3/40) bowled well.