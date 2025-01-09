Modern education termed vital for peace, prosperity

Peshawar - Commissioner Malakand Abid Wazir has stated that 70% of Pakistan’s population resides in rural areas, making it essential to provide them with education and modern facilities to ensure peace, progress, and stability.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Social Lab-Smart Village Project, organized by the University of Swat in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Center of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (KPCVE), Wazir emphasized the significance of the initiative. The project aims to improve the quality of life in rural communities through sustainable development, internet access, digitization, and digital training.

Dr. Ayaz Khan, Chief Coordination Officer of KPCVE, Director General Dr. Muhammad Qasim of KPCVE, and Dr. Hassan Sher, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Swat, also addressed the event. They highlighted the project’s plan to establish technology centers, smart energy solutions, and training hubs in collaboration with high-tech industry partners. The initiative is expected to serve as a model for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other regions across Pakistan.

Wazir commended the University of Swat and KPCVE for spearheading this groundbreaking project, which aligns with the provincial government’s vision of investing in human resource development. She expressed confidence that the Social Lab-Smart Village Project would become a beacon of hope for development, peace, and prosperity across the country.