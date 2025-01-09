Mohammad Hasnain joins Sydney Thunder for remainder of BBL 2024-25

Pakistan’s fast bowler is set to return to the Australian Big Bash League (BBL) after signing with Sydney Thunder for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Hasnain has been brought in as an overseas replacement for Lockie Ferguson, George Garton, and Sherfane Rutherford, who have exited to participate in the ILT20.

Sydney Thunder’s General Manager, Trent Copeland, expressed confidence in Hasnain’s abilities, highlighting his potential to fill the void left by Ferguson and strengthen the team's bowling attack.