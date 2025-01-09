Munawar Javed receives lifetime achievement award

LAHORE - Former first-class cricketer and President of Dharampura Gymkhana Cricket Club, Munawar Javed, visited the Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) headquarters, where LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed presented him with a ‘lifetime achievement award’ in recognition of his remarkable contributions to club cricket. Munawar Javed thanked Kh Nadeem and praised his leadership. In turn, Kh Nadeem commended Javed’s tireless efforts in promoting club cricket, describing him as a valuable asset to the cricketing community.

The ceremony was attended by LRCA Manager Cricket Operations Abid Hussain and President of Sajid Memorial Cricket Club, Owais Sarwar.

Manawar Javed boasts an impressive record of playing over 60 first-class matches, having represented Pakistan Railways, WAPDA, and the State Bank of Pakistan. Associated with Dharampura Gymkhana since 1971, Javed has also served in various roles, including coach, manager, observer, and selector for regional and zonal teams. Notably, Javed is a key member of Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed’s political team in the East Zone of Lahore.