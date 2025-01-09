National Track Cycling C’ship 2025 to begin tomorrow

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) has announced that the National Track Cycling Championship 2025 will be held from January 10 to 12 at the Cycling Velodrome, Nishtar Sports Complex, Lahore.

The event will be featured by 8 male and female teams, including four provincial teams and four departmental teams, showcasing the best cycling talent from across the country. Addressing a media briefing, PCF President Idris Haider Khawaja expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming championship, emphasizing its importance in promoting cycling at the national level. During the session, a journalist raised concerns about the condition of the velodrome. Moazzam Khan Klair, PCF General Secretary, acknowledged the challenges faced by the cycling community, saying:”The velodrome, built in 1955, is now in a pathetic condition.

“We have repeatedly requested the authorities, including the Pakistan Sports Board and Sports Board Punjab, to construct an updated wooden track. This upgrade is crucial for hosting international-level competitions in Pakistan in the future,” Moazzam added. The championship will feature grand opening and closing ceremonies, graced by prominent dignitaries. The chief guests for the ceremonies will be DG Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Arif Saeed, with the Director of Activities also joining the event.