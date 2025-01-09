Thursday, January 09, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Nawaz Sharif to resume political activities next week

Nawaz Sharif to resume political activities next week
Web Desk
2:44 PM | January 09, 2025
National

PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, a three-time prime minister, is set to resume his political activities starting next week.

 According to sources, he will hold daily meetings with party leaders at the Model Town secretariat beginning Monday to discuss the political situation, government performance, and internal party matters.

Separately, Sharif is expected to visit the UK at the end of this month, where he will meet overseas political and business figures, address party workers, and undergo a medical check-up.

It is worth noting that Nawaz Sharif was elected unopposed as PML-N president in May 2024 after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stepped down from the role.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1736402503.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025