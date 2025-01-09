Nawaz Sharif to resume political activities next week

PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, a three-time prime minister, is set to resume his political activities starting next week.

According to sources, he will hold daily meetings with party leaders at the Model Town secretariat beginning Monday to discuss the political situation, government performance, and internal party matters.

Separately, Sharif is expected to visit the UK at the end of this month, where he will meet overseas political and business figures, address party workers, and undergo a medical check-up.

It is worth noting that Nawaz Sharif was elected unopposed as PML-N president in May 2024 after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stepped down from the role.