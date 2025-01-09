Thursday, January 09, 2025
NBP collaborates with LCWU to revolutionise fee collection using 1LINK technology

January 09, 2025
KARACHI  -  National Bank of Pakistan has partnered with Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) to implement a fee collection system on an aggregation model powered by 1-Link. This collaboration introduces a seamless and secure fee payment process, offering students unparalleled convenience and accessibility. With this partnership, students can now pay their fees through NBP’s Digital App or any other bank across Pakistan. NBP has positioned itself as the master collector, supported by an efficient and transparent reporting system that ensures real-time, accurate financial insights for LCWU.

The agreement was led by Farhan Durrani, Senior Vice President of Digital Solutions at NBP, along with senior representatives from the Retail Banking Group, including Tanveer Sheikh, Regional Head, Lahore East, and Rashid Anwar Alvi, Branch Manager of Jail Road, NBP. Representing LCWU, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shagufta Naz, along with her team, attended the event to celebrate this significant milestone. The partnership offers key benefits to LCWU and its students, including the convenience of fee payments anytime, anywhere, with no additional charges. The advanced reporting system enhances institutional transparency and efficiency, while the initiative supports the digital transformation of Pakistan’s education sector.

NBP’s existing customers can download the Mobile APP and register. New customers can easily open a Digital Account with NBP by downloading the Mobile APP and following the steps “Open Account”.

