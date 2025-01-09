Pakistan’s Counter-Terrorism Efforts

It was December 2014 when Pakistan woke up to the reality that terrorism had been taking a toll on internal security. The terrorist attack on the Army Public School Peshawar was a grim reminder that Pakistan lacked a drive to deal with the scourge of terrorism. Consequently, Pakistan devised the National Internal Security Policy 2014, which was aimed at introducing reforms in various state institutions while focusing on three key elements: first, entering into a dialogue with all stakeholders; second, isolating terrorists from their support systems; and third, enhancing deterrence and the capacity of the security apparatus to neutralize threats to the internal security of Pakistan. The policy heralded a reality: the threat to Pakistan’s existence was coming from inside. In fact, this was the beginning of the second phase of Pakistan’s life; the first was ensuring external security. The policy called for Pakistan’s preference to look inward, be it for introspection or internal action. In a way, in December 2014, Pakistan paid the price for complacency. Yet, the price was exorbitant.

The objective of the policy was to introduce mutual inclusiveness, besides integrating all national efforts, instead of permitting the state institutions to keep working in isolation without getting mutually connected. This was how to coordinate all relevant departments and agencies; the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (founded in 2008) was rejuvenated.

In light of the policy, the NACTA chalked out a National Action Plan (NAP) of 2014 entailing 20 points for countering violent extremism and terrorism. These points indicate the broadness of the range of action for the implementation of the NAP. In the past, Pakistan grappled with the challenge of sectarianism (Sunni-Shia conflict), but now the gamut of challenges also includes Sunni-Sunni conflict. Furthermore, this time, Pakistan had to deal with militants trained in war-torn areas, be it Afghanistan or Kashmir, which had made them battle-hardened radicals difficult to control by the police alone. Moreover, there was an unchecked inflow of funds from abroad, especially the Middle-Eastern friendly countries, to religious seminaries. This point required an initiative to introduce an audit-prone mechanism such as banking transactions. Several times, the minorities bore the brunt of Sunni extremism. To add fuel to fire, the Security Council was also active in proscribing certain militants and their organizations based in various cities of Pakistan.

Though the NACTA was assigned the task of monitoring the NAP, its annual reports after 2020 are missing (at least not available on the NACTA’s website). It is not known what the latest is on the implementation of the NAP. Moreover, it is difficult to judge how the post-2014 NACTA is different from pre-2014 NACTA. For the slackness, one reason can be attributed to the smugness factor as usual; however, the other reason can be ascribed to the waiting for a tragic event reminiscent of December 2014 to jolt the NACTA into waking up from its slumber.

Generally speaking, Pakistan is the victim of a double-whammy. While Pakistan is spending high on institutions to combat terrorism, Pakistan is spending low on education. According to the report of Pakistan Education Statistics 2021-22, though the percentage of out-of-school children in Pakistan has decreased from 44% in 2016-17 to 39% in 2021-22, the absolute number of out-of-school children has gone up from 22.02 million in 2016-17 to 26.21 million in 2021-22. It was a four-million increase in one year. The latest figures have yet to arrive. Nevertheless, as per the report, the decline is primarily due to the population increasing at a higher rate compared to the rate of decrease in out-of-school children. This is the point where national policies, which claim to be long-term, dwarf in size. Unfortunately, 20 points of the NAP circumvent any mention of education and population planning. In a way, the formulators of the NAP failed to comprehend the vital link existing between literacy and peace, and between illiteracy and terrorism. Here, literacy means equipping a citizen with modern knowledge and associated skills.

A country shy of considering educating its citizens a long-term plan to combat terrorism may stand replete with terrorism-related incidents, as is the case of Pakistan. The point is simple, no counter-terrorism strategy can be successful in the long run if the education sector is not factored into the equation. Merely declaring the NAP a long-term policy to deal with violent extremism and terrorism does not make it long-term. It will remain both short-term and short-sighted, as a nation with educated citizens is highly unlikely to get involved in anti-state or pro-terrorism activities. Certainly, launching anti-terrorism operations to execute terrorists, and hence terrorism, is a short-term measure. The same flaw will keep on haunting the NAP.

Lack of population planning is another factor that is impinging on national security, besides draining financial resources. Each year, the addition of children is bringing the health budget under strain, besides mounting challenges for the state to arrange education and then employment. The point is simple: a country which is overpopulated (compared to available resources and space) is more prone to be a victim of violent extremism and terrorism. The country faces problems in disciplining its ever-increasing population to laws and civic order. This is where the spring of disaffection of citizens with the state sprouts from, as is happening currently. Unfortunately, in the context of long-term policy to combat violent extremism and terrorism, population planning is missing from both 20 points of the NAP and national objectives to enter 2025 with grace.

Unless educating the children and controlling the population are made part of the NAP, the menace of violent extremism and terrorism cannot be controlled in the long term.

Dr. Tehmina Aslam Ranjha

The writer is an analyst on National Security and Counter-Terrorism. She tweets @TA_Ranjha and can be reached at taranjha1@gmail.com