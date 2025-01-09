Pakistan’s first Green Road inaugurated

Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, inaugurated the Rashid Minhas Green Road, a milestone for environmental sustainability, at an event hosted by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI).

The ceremony featured notable attendees, including Rwanda’s High Commissioner Fatou Harerimana, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Khazar Farhadov, and Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Women University.

RCCI President Usman Shaukat highlighted Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change, with over 2 million acres of crops damaged and 22% of the population affected. He called for collective efforts to address these challenges.

Romina Khurshid Alam lauded RCCI’s Green Road initiative as a practical step toward combating climate change. She urged private sector involvement and collective responsibility, emphasizing the need to create a sustainable environment for future generations.

The event was attended by RCCI’s leadership and executive members.