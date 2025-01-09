Pakistan’s passport power drops to 103rd in global rankings

Pakistan’s passport ranking fell to 103rd on the Henley Passport Index in 2025, dropping below the occupied Palestinian territory at 100th.

Visa-free access for Pakistani passport holders decreased from 34 countries in 2024 to 33 in 2025, continuing a downward trend.

Key factors include the confiscation of 12,000 Pakistani passports used fraudulently by Afghan citizens in 2023, the issuance of fake citizenship documents to illegal immigrants, and political unrest. Notably, 23 passports linked to an attack on Pakistan’s former Chief Justice were canceled, and 4,700 passports of jailed UAE citizens were revoked in 2025.

While Pakistan struggles, Singapore leads the Henley Passport Index, offering visa-free access to 195 destinations, followed by Japan and European nations. Reforms in governance and stronger international collaboration are essential to restoring Pakistan’s passport credibility.