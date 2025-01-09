Palestinians say Israel strike kills two children in West Bank

Tammun, Palestinian Territories - A Palestinian official said three people including two children were killed Wednesday in an Israeli air strike on the occupied West Bank which the military said targeted militants. Ahmad Assad, governor of the northern West Bank city of Tubas, told AFP that the strike hit nearby Tammun village, killing a 23-year-old man and two children, aged eight and 10, all from the same family. The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned the strike, accusing Israel in a statement of harming civilians “under the pretext” of fighting militants. The Israeli military earlier said its air force “struck a terrorist cell” in the Tammun area, in a statement that made no reference to casualties. Assad said Israeli forces, which have operated in Tammun in recent days, took the bodies of the three Palestinians killed on Wednesday “and officially informed us through coordination that they have” them. The governor identified the dead as Adam Bsharat, 23, Hamza Bsharat, 10, and Reda Bsharat, eight. The foreign ministry statement gave Reda’s age as nine.