Parched Parachinar

Despite the peace agreement reached in Kurum, road access to Parachinar remains closed following an attack on a convoy intended to deliver essential supplies. At the heart of this issue lies the government’s responsibility to ensure that aid reaches those in need. It is imperative for the authorities to marshal the full power of the state to implement the peace agreement effectively and to deal decisively with individuals or groups opposing its stipulations.

The government must also prioritise the delivery of critical supplies to the innocent residents of Parachinar, who continue to suffer due to tribal land conflicts. When a significant portion of the population is deprived of food, medicine, and other essentials, it reflects a profound failure of governance. Whether through helicopter airlifts, armed convoys, or other means, the state must meet its obligations. This is not a responsibility that can be evaded.

Moreover, the government must work towards stabilising the security situation to such an extent that civilian transport can resume alongside armed convoys. Reliance on military logistics alone underscores the fragile state of peace in the region. The attack on the deputy commissioner and other officials in the area underscores the determination of miscreants to derail the peace process. External forces may also seek to exploit this instability, aiming to turn Pakistan’s border regions into lawless zones where the state’s writ is nonexistent. If this situation is allowed to persist, it could set a dangerous precedent, threatening the stability of other regions and jeopardising Pakistan’s sovereignty over its own territory. The government must stand resolute, recognising that such challenges were anticipated and must not deter efforts to deliver aid and maintain peace. Providing essential supplies and upholding order is the state’s fundamental duty.

The peace process in Kurram has been a significant achievement, but its successful implementation now poses the real test. The government cannot afford to falter in ensuring that all citizens have access to their basic rights, as guaranteed by the constitution. This is a moment to reaffirm our commitment to the principles of governance, justice, and humanity.