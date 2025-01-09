The Siege of Leningrad, which lasted from 1941 to 1944 during World War II, stands as one of the most harrowing and prolonged city sieges in history. German forces encircled the city, now known as St. Petersburg, cutting off supply routes and subjecting its residents to unimaginable hardship. For 872 days, the people of Leningrad endured severe food shortages, extreme cold, and constant bombardment. Thousands perished from starvation and disease. The siege became a symbol of the Soviet Union’s resilience and the indomitable spirit of its citizens. Ultimately, Leningrad’s survival marked a turning point in the war and a testament to human endurance in the face of adversity.