PCB relocates ODI Tri-Series to Gaddafi and NBP Stadiums

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the ODI tri-series featuring New Zealand and South Africa will now be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Karachi’s NBP Stadium, with both venues set to be inaugurated by January 25. This decision highlights PCB’s progress in upgrading key cricket venues ahead of hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Initially scheduled for the Multan Cricket Stadium due to ongoing renovations at the Lahore and Karachi venues, the tri-series was relocated following the PCB’s successful completion of upgradation deadlines. These renovations mark a significant milestone as Pakistan prepares to host its first ICC event in nearly three decades, scheduled from February 19 to March 9. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore now boasts an increased seating capacity of 35,000, upgraded with newly installed chairs for enhanced spectator comfort. Additionally, 480 cutting-edge LED lights have been added to improve broadcast quality, while two digital replay screens, measuring 80x30 feet and 22x35 feet, will be installed before the inauguration. A new hospitality enclosure for players and officials has also been constructed, elevating the venue to world-class standards. Similarly, the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Stadium in Karachi has undergone a transformation, featuring a new hospitality enclosure at the University End, 350 advanced LED lights for optimal visibility, and two digital replay screens already in place. Furthermore, 5,000 new chairs have been installed to improve the fan experience. Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which will host ICC Champions Trophy fixtures, is undergoing minor enhancements, including the installation of 10,000 new chairs, upgraded hospitality boxes, and two digital replay screens. The ICC Champions Trophy will be played across Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi, with four matches, including a semifinal, scheduled in Dubai under the hybrid model to accommodate India. These renovations aim to provide a superior experience for players, officials, and fans, ensuring Pakistan’s reputation as a premier cricket destination is upheld. PCB curators, led by Tony Hemming, have worked meticulously to maintain the outfields and pitches during the upgrades. Competitive cricket was suspended at Lahore and Karachi, while Rawalpindi last hosted a match late last year. The PCB reaffirmed its commitment to completing the stadium upgrades well before the Champions Trophy, delivering facilities that meet international standards and enhance Pakistan’s standing in the global cricketing community.