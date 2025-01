PHC suspends ECP notice summoning KP CM in assets case

PESHAWAR/ ISLAMABAD - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) notice summoning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in assets case. A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court comprising Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Muhammad Faheem Wali suspended the ECP notice.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel informed the court that a similar notice was issued by the ECP which was suspended the PHC.

Justice SM Attique Shah questioned how a notice was re-issued after the court had already suspended it.

He remarked that the petitioner’s lawyer should have filed a contempt of court petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan for their actions. The lawyer responded that there was a slight difference between the previous and current notices. He clarified that the notice issued by the ECP on November 20 was a fresh notice.

During the previous hearing, Ali Amin Gandapur’s lawyer told the court that it is no longer the authority of ECP to ask for the previous years’ assets details, adding that all the details were available on the website of ECP.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had issued a notice to KP CM to submit details of his assets in 2023.

Court extends interim bails of Asad Qaiser, Zartaj Gul

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday extended interim bails of former speaker national assembly Asad Qaiser and PTI’s lawmaker Zartaj Gul in a terrorism case pertaining to violent protest at Sangjani.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case. Asad Qasier couldn’t appear before the court and filed exemption from appearance request on behalf of his lawyer which was approved by the judge.

The court extended the pre-arrest bail of Asad Qaiser till January 20, and adjourned the case. Meanwhile, the same court also extended the pre-arrest bail of Zartaj Gul till January 18, in cases registered by police pertaining to protest and damaging public property. The PTI lawmaker appeared before court along with her legal team.