Thursday, January 09, 2025
PIA resumes flights to Europe, first flight to Paris departs tomorrow

Web Desk
8:44 PM | January 09, 2025
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to resume its flights to Europe after a four-year hiatus. The first flight will take off from Islamabad International Airport to Paris tomorrow (Friday) at 11:30 am, marking a significant milestone for the national carrier.

The European Union imposed a ban on PIA in June 2020 following a tragic crash in Karachi that claimed nearly 100 lives, along with revelations of irregularities in pilot licenses. The ban was lifted last December, allowing PIA to re-enter European airspace.

Initially, two weekly flights are scheduled between Islamabad and Paris, operating on Fridays and Sundays, with plans to increase frequency gradually, according to a PIA spokesperson.

The flight to Paris is expected to land at 4:00 pm local time, while the return flight will depart Paris at 6:00 pm and arrive in Islamabad by 5:00 pm.

Passengers can look forward to a unique experience, “having breakfast in Pakistan and lunch in Paris,” the spokesperson highlighted.

Information Minister praises KP CM for peaceful protest approach

While the resumption of European operations is a major development, PIA remains barred from operating flights to the United States.

