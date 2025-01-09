PIA resumes Paris flights, announces new routes

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to resume direct flights to Paris on Friday, January 10, 2025, after a hiatus of more than four years, marking a significant step in boosting business, tourism, and cultural ties.

The twice-weekly flights between Islamabad and Paris will commence with flight PK749, scheduled to depart Islamabad airport at 12:00 pm, carrying over 300 passengers. The inaugural flight will be seen off by Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif, PIA’s acting CEO Khurram Mushtaq, and the Secretary of Aviation in a simple ceremony.

The PIA spokesperson stated, "The Boeing 777 will depart for Paris fully booked, and the upcoming four flights are also fully reserved in advance." Passengers on the first flight will receive a warm welcome upon arrival at Paris airport.

In a bid to further expand its operations, PIA has announced new domestic and international routes. Starting January 20, the airline will operate two weekly flights between Sialkot and Bahrain. A weekly flight between Lahore and Kuwait will begin on January 25, while two weekly flights from Lahore to Dammam will start on January 22.

Additionally, weekly flights from Faisalabad to Jeddah and Sialkot to Doha are set to commence on January 20 and January 21, respectively. PIA will also introduce a weekly flight between Peshawar and Karachi, starting January 25.

The new routes will utilize Boeing 777 and Airbus 320 aircraft as part of PIA’s expansion strategy.