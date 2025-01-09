Thursday, January 09, 2025
PMDC bans fee collection by private medical colleges

Web Desk
1:06 PM | January 09, 2025
The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has prohibited private medical and dental colleges from collecting fees following a Senate Committee recommendation. The ban will remain in effect until the Medical Education Committee, led by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, finalizes its report.

The committee, formed by the Prime Minister, is assessing the challenges and standards of private institutions, which reportedly collected over Rs15 million in fees in recent years. Despite a 2012 cap of Rs500,000 with a 5% annual increase, many colleges ignored this regulation.

Last year, the PMDC sought the health ministry's legal opinion to standardize fees but faced delays, leaving the issue unresolved before new admissions.

