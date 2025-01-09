PML-N has no future, says Hassan Murtaza

SHEIKHUPURA - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) General Secretary (Central Punjab) Hassan Murtaza on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has no future and it had no past as well. He said his PPP party after joining the coalition government had been suffering due to the wrongdoings of the PML-N. He said that the PPP workers were also suffering to the policies of the PML-N party. The PPP leader expressed these views while addressing workers convention held here at Dera Nadeem Shah. PPP leaders including Usman Malik, Faisal Mir, Naveed Chaudhry, Aslam Gill, Aurangzeb Barki, Neelum Jabbar, Chaudhry Riaz, Umar Sharif Bokhari, Rai Shah Jahan Bhatti, Haji Falak Sher, Asif Khan Ahsan Lateef, Malik Jamshaid and Naseem Sabir were also present on this occasion besides others. Hassan Murtaza said that the PPP had been denied power in the Punjab province for the last 45 years. He urged the party workers to come out and support the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said that the common man would not be able to get oxygen if the PPP party was weakened through any conspiracy. Hassan Murtaza also urged the people of the Punjab province to support PPP chairman and give him a chance so that he would take initiatives to improve the lives of the people here. He said that the unemployment is in the rise in the province. Faisal Mir, Naveed Chaudhry, Aslam Gill, Aurangzeb Barki, Neelum Jabbar, Chaudhry Riaz also addressed the workers convention and urged the party workers to leave no stone unturned to make the PPP stronger in the central Punjab. They said that PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari can take initiatives to provide jobs to the people and the PPP workers should stay united and give full support to PPP chairman.