Thursday, January 09, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Police arrest street criminal in injured condition

Staff Reporter
January 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Pinyari police encounter street criminals during patrolling. A police spokesman informed that during an encounter with armed suspects on a motorcycle, a two-way exchange of fire took place. A suspect was arrested on the spot in an injured condition while his accomplice managed to escape. Identification of the suspect in custody was ascertained as Sahil Khokhar. A pistol with ammunition was recovered from the possession of the arrested suspect. The arrested suspect was immediately shifted to the hospital for medical assistance. According to the initial investigation, the arrested and escaped suspects belong to an active street criminal group who were involved in robberies and looting in the areas of Pinari, Phuleli, Sakhi Pir and other police stations in the past few days.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1736311132.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025