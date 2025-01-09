Police arrest woman for stealing father’s money

Rawalpindi - City police here on Wednesday revealed to have arrested a young woman for stealing over Rs8 million from her father and recovered the money.

In a press conference at Police Lines, SP Rawal Division Muhammad Haseeb Raja shared the details of the drop scene of the alleged robbery. He said that the police team led by DSP City Circle Azhar Hussain Shah arrested Sehar Aziz, 20, for stealing the money from her father with the help of her suitor Fahad.

According to available details, Abdul Aziz Bhatti made a call on police helpline 15 and alleged that unknown robbers took away over Rs8 million from his house in Ithad Colony in the limits of the City Police Station. Aziz said that he worked as a recovery officer at Gazi Gas private limited in Islamabad and had the cash collected from the customers. He said that he was not at home as he went to a bank to get a cheque cashed. Sehar was alone at home as her mother and younger sisters were in Gujranwala and his brother lives in Australia.

Following the call, the investigators led by the DSP reached the house and they were told that a burqa-clad woman entered the house and sprayed something in the eyes of Sehar that made her unconscious.

The police team got suspicious as they saw no mark of spray or resistance on the face of Sehar. They convinced the family to have her medical examination to establish the nature of spray. The medical examination found no spray was used to faint the girl.

In the meantime, the police obtained CCTV footage from the camera installed in a nearby mosque. The video did not show any woman entering the house at the time of the alleged robbery. The footage instead showed a hand of a young woman handing over a bag to a biker at the main gate of the house. The investigators identified that the colour of the sweater that matched with the one wore by Sehar.

The police then took Sehar into custody and during interrogation she revealed that she stole the money and handed it over to Fahad as they wanted to marry without the consent of her parents.

On her information, the police arrested Fahad and recovered the money.

The police further revealed that the two had plans to escape to Karachi with the stolen money and get married to further leave for Dubai.