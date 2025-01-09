Police recover drugs in operations against drug peddlers in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - The district police on Wednesday recovered huge quantity of drugs in an operation launched against drug pushers. A police spokesperson said that the police recovered 3,900 grams hashish and 120 litres liquor from possessions of drug peddlers. He said Khangarh police arrested Jabbar Hussain alias Bala and recovered 220 gram hashish form his custody while 1,700 grams hashish had been recovered from accused namely Muhammad Saeed. A police team arrested a drug peddler Jabbar Bharani and recovered 120 litres liquor from his possession, he added. The police registered cases against the accused and launched further investigations.