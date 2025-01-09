Thursday, January 09, 2025
President House denies fake notification about Dr. Sohail Anjum's appointment

Web Desk
8:20 PM | January 09, 2025
The President House has refuted a fake notification circulating on social media regarding the appointment of a person named Dr. Sohail Anjum to a Grade 21 post.

In an official statement, the Presidency clarified that no such position exists in Grade 21 or in any other grade. The Establishment Division also confirmed that no individual by the name of Dr. Sohail Anjum has been appointed to any post in the President House.

The statement revealed that Dr. Sohail Anjum allegedly went as far as printing fake business cards, falsely claiming to be the Personal Secretary to the Secretary General of the Presidency—a position that, according to officials, does not exist.

The President House urged the public to disregard such false information and warned against the spread of fabricated notifications.

