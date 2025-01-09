PRMPU hosts successful DataHub Punjab workshop to promote data-driven governance

A successful workshop on DataHub Punjab was organized on January 9, 2025, by the Punjab Resource Management & Policy Unit (PRMPU), led by Managing Director M. Ahmad Rajwana, in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Bureau of Statistics (BOS) Punjab.

Mr. Ahmad Rajwana, MD PRMPU, opened the session by welcoming all participants and briefly outlining the day's agenda. While introducing PRMPU, he highlighted the capacity-building initiatives undertaken for the officers of the Government of Punjab. He reiterated his commitment to equipping Planning & Development Board officers with specialized training designed to enhance their technical skills, ensuring that key departmental functions are executed efficiently and effectively, thereby improving overall service delivery.

The workshop was chaired by Dr. Asif Tufail, Secretary of the Planning & Development Board. He underscored the significant role of data in shaping sound policies and promoting transparency in governance. He emphasized the importance of data-driven decision-making to enhance administrative efficiency and public service delivery. He further added that PRMPU will play a key role in building the capacity of officers to meet existing and future challenges.

The Director General of BOS highlighted the pivotal role of statistical data in informed policymaking. Additionally, the DG IT Solutions from PITB provided a comprehensive live demonstration of the DataHub Portal, showcasing its potential to transform public sector operations. The Chief Economist of the P&D Board expressed appreciation for the collective efforts of all stakeholders involved in the event.

The workshop witnessed active participation from senior officers of the P&D Board, including Senior Chiefs of Sections, Assistant Chiefs (ACs), and Planning Officers of the P&D Board.

What is DataHub, and why was it developed?

Access to real-time cross-sectoral datasets is essential for timely and evidence-based decision-making, ensuring that each new project does not independently formulate its own plan for data acquisition, usage, and dissemination. In this regard, DataHub has been developed by the Government of Punjab as part of the ADP Scheme (OSSP).

The project is spearheaded by a Steering Committee under the chairmanship of the Chairman of the P&D Board. DataHub provides a centralized platform for real-time data sharing and analytics within government departments. It also offers district and tehsil-level analysis, covering various sectors such as development schemes, public and private schools and colleges, revenue (eStamping, ePay, PLRA, E&T), farmer and agriculture subsidies, crop reporting, commodity pricing, and more.

A live dashboard and self-service data-reporting engine have been implemented, enabling real-time data analytics and fostering evidence-based governance.