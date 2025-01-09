Thursday, January 09, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Protesting students block Peshawar-Bajaur highway

Our Staff Reporter
January 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Mohmand  -  Students of the Government College of Management Sciences (GCMS) Ghalanai held a protest demonstration and blocked the main Peshawar-Bajaur highway on Wednesday in response to the transfer of the college principal.

Activists of the Mohmand College Students (MCS) and the Mohmand Students’ Union (MSU) participated in the protest and criticized the removal of Principal Zarif Khan from his position at GCMS Ghalanai. The angry students gathered in front of the college on the main Peshawar-Bajaur highway, blocking the road to all vehicular traffic.

The protesting students were holding placards and chanting slogans against the government, demanding the withdrawal of the transfer order for Principal Zarif Khan.

Talking to the media persons, Imtiaz Javed, a Central Council Member of the Mohmand Students Union, stated that GCMS Ghalanai should be saved from destruction.

PMDC bans fee collection by private medical colleges

He added that Principal Zarif Khan had transformed the college into a quality educational institution through his hard work, leading to an increase in student enrollment from 70 to 600.

He also mentioned that, due to Khan’s excellent administrative skills and his actions against the mafia, he had been removed from his post, which led to strong reactions from students and parents.

The protesting students threatened to expand their protest to other parts of the district if the transfer order of Principal Zarif Khan was not immediately revoked.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1736402503.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025