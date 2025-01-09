PSX stays bearish, loses 1,904 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 1,904.23 points, a negative change of 1.64 percent, closing at 114,148.46 points as compared to 116,052.68 points on the last trading day.

A total of 116,052.68 shares were traded during the day as compared to 792,770,655 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs32.466 billion against Rs39.694 billion on the last trading day. As many as 464 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 118 of them recorded gains and 293 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 53 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 520,199,852 shares at Rs1.79 per share, Cnergyico PK with 41,301,063 shares at Rs7.00 per share and Fauji Foods Limited with 34,830,810 shares at Rs17.64 per share.

JDW Sugar Mills Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs82.27 per share price, closing at Rs904.95, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs67.77 rise in its per share price to Rs8,954.94.

Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs68.23 per share, closing at Rs789.61, followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs61.85 decline to close at Rs7,282.23.