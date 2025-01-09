Punjab unveils new strategy to accelerate development projects

A new strategy has been formulated to expedite development projects in Punjab.

The strategy was finalized during a review meeting for Punjab's Annual Development Programs chaired by Senior Minister Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb in Lahore today.

The strategy includes issuing work orders for sectoral schemes for the upcoming year and initiating advance work for timely project completion.

The meeting was informed that 904 basic health units have been completed to provide health facilities to the public and 262 billion rupees will be released for development projects by next month.