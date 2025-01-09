Qasim, Mubasir, Danish hit tons on opening day of President’s Trophy

LAHORE - The opening day of the President’s Trophy witnessed a thrilling display of batting prowess as Qasim Akram, Mubasir Khan, and Danish Aziz smashed centuries to set the tone for their respective teams across different venues in Karachi.

At the HPC Oval Ground, SNGPL amassed an imposing 367-5 in 86 overs against PTV. Qasim Akram led the charge with a magnificent 138 off 171 balls, laced with 26 boundaries, while Mubasir Khan supported him with a brisk 100 off 121 deliveries, hitting 15 fours and two sixes. The duo built a match-defining 177-run partnership for the fourth wicket after their team was reduced to 153-3. Earlier, Shahzaib Khan contributed a solid 66 off 123 balls. PTV captain Amad Butt stood out with the ball, claiming 2-77.

Over at the National Bank Stadium, Danish Aziz of Eshaal Associates hammered an elegant 121 off 156 balls, featuring 15 fours and four sixes, steering his team to 341 all out in 77.2 overs. Opening batter Azan Awais added a valuable 69 off 96 balls with 11 boundaries. Mohammad Azab from HEC was the pick of the bowlers, taking 5-118, while Maaz Khurram chipped in with 3-80. In reply, HEC reached 34-0 in 7 overs by stumps, with Mohammad Mohsin Khan unbeaten on 27. At the SBP Sports Complex, SBP’s Kashif Bhatti and Mohammad Ismail wreaked havoc with the ball, grabbing four wickets each to bowl out OGDCL for 171 in 62.1 overs. Hasan Raza top-scored with a valiant 84 off 126 balls. SBP, however, struggled in their reply, finishing the day at 78-5 in 25 overs, with Mushtaq Ahmed and Mohammad Amir Khan sharing five wickets between them.

Meanwhile, at the NBP Sports Complex, WAPDA posted 268 all out in 83.3 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Mohammad Ammar (75) and Ayaz Tasawar (50). KRL’s Arshadullah and Shahid Aziz claimed four wickets each. KRL were 3-0 in two overs at the close of play.