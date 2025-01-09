Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest and most neglected province, is a land of immense potential, buried beneath decades of indifference. It hosts some of the richest mineral deposits globally, including the renowned reserves in Chagai district. With an estimated 5.9 billion tons of gold and copper, these reserves could sustain mining operations for 40 years. However, mismanagement, legal disputes, and missed opportunities have left their promise largely untapped.

A glimmer of hope has emerged with a landmark agreement granting Barrick Gold a 50% stake in the project, with the remainder shared between the federal government and Balochistan. Recently, Pakistan approved the sale of 15% of the federal stake to Saudi Arabia, a deal worth $540 million. This includes $303 million in the first phase for a 10% share and $210 million for the remaining 5%.

Saudi Arabia’s involvement marks a significant milestone, reflecting growing international interest in Pakistan’s mineral wealth. Beyond , Balochistan harbours over 40 minerals, including oil, gas, uranium, and coal, with the potential to fuel Pakistan’s energy and industrial needs for a century. At alone, 10 billion kilograms of copper and 368 million grams of gold could bolster the national economy.

Yet, Pakistan’s mining sector tells a grim tale. In 2024, the economy grew by only 0.92%, while the mining sector contracted by 4.6%, revealing a history of poor governance and squandered opportunities, particularly in Balochistan, where immense wealth remains out of reach for locals.

Saudi Arabia’s investment in could be transformative, but realising its potential requires more than foreign deals. Pakistan must tackle persistent issues such as political instability, bureaucratic hurdles, and inadequate infrastructure. Transparent governance, investor-friendly policies, and robust infrastructure are essential to attract and retain international partnerships.

is more than a mining project; it is a chance to reshape Pakistan’s economic future. By developing its mining sector, Pakistan can diversify its economy, generate billions in revenue, create jobs, and gain global market access. Partnerships like the one with Saudi Arabia offer financial support, technical expertise, and international credibility.

This is a defining moment for Balochistan and Pakistan. With prudent management, the project could symbolise progress and prosperity, transforming Balochistan into an economic hub and placing Pakistan among the leading global mining players.

GULAB UMID,

Turbat.