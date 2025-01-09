The right to information is a fundamental pillar of democracy, enshrined in constitutions to uphold transparency and accountability. It forms the very foundation of the democratic contract: the people are entitled to know what their representatives are doing, how effectively they are performing, and where they may be falling short. This knowledge empowers the public to make informed decisions about whom to elect and whom to hold accountable.

When this right is denied, democracy begins to erode. Without transparency, governance slips into authoritarianism, where those in power operate unchecked, shielded from scrutiny. Unfortunately, this essential principle appears to be routinely ignored by the Pakistani government, as highlighted by a report from the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN).

The report reveals an alarming lack of transparency across government operations. Among the websites of 40 divisions functioning under 33 federal ministries, only a handful provide the information requested by citizens—a democratic right they are obligated to uphold. To compound this issue, many ministers fail to attend parliamentary sessions, evading the critical responsibility of answering questions posed by elected representatives on behalf of the public. This systemic opacity is deeply troubling. As government activities become increasingly shrouded in secrecy, it becomes nearly impossible to assess their operations or hold officials accountable. FAFEN’s findings illustrate the gravity of the situation: of the information requests submitted to the 33 federal ministries, only 19 responded, and even fewer provided actionable data. The remaining 14 ministries offered no response at all, underscoring a pervasive culture of evasion. This problem is not confined to a single ministry; it is symptomatic of a broader, entrenched governmental attitude. Many ministers treat their roles as ceremonial appointments, enjoying the perks and prestige of office while shirking their responsibilities. They leave the critical task of responding to parliamentary queries to junior officials, thereby distancing themselves from accountability. This culture of neglect permeates their ministries, rendering them equally unresponsive.

If Pakistan’s democracy is to retain its legitimacy, this culture must change. The government must recognise that without transparency, democracy is reduced to little more than a façade, indistinguishable from authoritarian rule.