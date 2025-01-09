Rupee sheds 6 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 06 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.72 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.66. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.75 and Rs280.25 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs2.29 to close at Rs288.01 against the last day’s closing of Rs290.30, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.76, whereas a decrease of Rs2 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs347.51 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs349.81. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 and 03 paisas to close at Rs75.88 and Rs74.25, respectively.