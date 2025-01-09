Thursday, January 09, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Saddar traders hold meeting with RCB authorities over Bank Road closure

Our Staff Reporter
January 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi  -  The authorities at Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) have assured the protesting traders of Saddar Bazaar to address their issues.

The protesting traders of Saddar Bazaar on Wednesday held a meeting with Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) authorities and discussed closure of Bank Road for vehicular traffic and resultant problems for the business community.

The meeting was attended by Station Commander Brig Ahmed Nawaz, RCB Additional Executive Officer Haider Shujah, and RCB Vice President Malik Munir Ahmed. The traders’ representatives include Sheikh Hafeez, Zafar Qadri, Munir Baig Mirza and others.

During the meeting, the traders apprised the RCB authorities that the closure of Bank Road had led to traffic congestions and parking woes on all roads of the area. Traders reiterated their stance that the closure of the main commercial road for vehicular traffic had resulted in decline of business activity in Saddar, said a trader who attended the meeting.

PMDC bans fee collection by private medical colleges

The RCB authorities maintained that the actual problem was not the closure of the road but the parking problems and smooth flow of traffic. For further action, the meeting decided that the station commander along with other RCB officials will visit Bank Road on Thursday (today) to take stock of the actual situation. 

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1736402503.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025