Thursday, January 09, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Safe City launches ‘Meri Pehchan’ service

APP
January 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE -  The Punjab Safe Cities Authority has taken another step in serving humanity by officially launching the “Meri Pehchan” service. The “Meri Pehchan” service introduced a new method for identifying missing individuals.

The spokesperson for the authority stated that the “Meri Pehchan” service had been linked with the NADRA.

This service will assist in identifying people with mental or physical disabilities, those unable to provide their home addresses, and unidentified bodies. Calls received at 15 regarding missing persons or unidentified individuals will be checked by the “Meri Pehchan Team” using the database.

By obtaining data from NADRA, the service will help locate missing individuals and reunite them

with their families.

The citizens can report any emergencies or missing individuals by calling 15.

Utilization of RTI for improving good governance stressed

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1736402503.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025