Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Sanjay Perwani has been elected as a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) on a minority seat, following the resignation of Mohan Manjiani.

According to an official notification, Sanjay Perwani will take his oath of membership on January 13.

On December 31, MQM-P’s minority representative Mohan Manjiani stepped down from his National Assembly seat, paving the way for Perwani’s election.