Thursday, January 09, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SC moved for full court hearing on 26th amendment petitions

SC moved for full court hearing on 26th amendment petitions
Web Desk
4:05 PM | January 09, 2025
National

A new application has been filed in the Supreme Court, seeking a full court hearing for petitions challenging the 26th constitutional amendment.

The Lahore High Court Bar Association submitted the application, highlighting the significance of the case. It pointed out that previous constitutional amendment cases were generally heard by a full court.

The application also urged that the petitions be placed before a bench comprising all judges who were on the Supreme Court when the amendment was passed.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1736402503.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025