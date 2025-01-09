Schools and YouTube

Education in Sindh’s government schools faces numerous challenges, with the most pressing being a lack of infrastructure, inadequate facilities, and the limited concept clarity of teachers. The shortage of trained and motivated educators directly impacts the quality of education, particularly in terms of effective lesson planning and teaching. This failure leaves many students struggling to grasp fundamental concepts, which hinders their academic performance, especially beyond grade 12.

To address these challenges, platforms like YouTube and Koodle offer valuable resources that can enhance both teaching and learning. These tools provide access to a wealth of educational material, helping teachers explain complex topics and enabling students to understand them better.

Take the example of Rajesh Kumar, a high school student from Jaipur, who struggled with calculus due to inadequate teaching resources and untrained teachers at his school. Through the positive use of YouTube, Rajesh discovered educational channels tailored to his curriculum. By dedicating just an hour daily to watching tutorials, he improved his understanding and performance in mathematics, ultimately excelling in his final exams. Rajesh’s story highlights how online educational resources can complement traditional learning and bridge classroom gaps.

In Sindh, similar challenges persist in subjects like mathematics, science, and English. Many government school teachers lack adequate training or interest, resulting in outdated and ineffective teaching methods. Traditional rote learning practices prioritise memorisation over understanding, stifling students’ critical thinking skills. Additionally, the lack of modern teaching resources, such as multimedia tools and updated textbooks, further hampers the quality of education. Overcrowded classrooms exacerbate these issues, making it nearly impossible for teachers to give individual attention to students, particularly those who require additional support.

In the current era, where most people own Android phones, leveraging YouTube’s vast educational content could be a game changer. Educational channels like Khan Academy, TED-Ed, and National Geographic offer well-structured lessons that simplify complex topics using animations and visuals. These resources can support teachers in breaking down difficult concepts and engaging students in new, interactive ways.

YouTube can also supplement traditional teaching methods. For instance, a teacher struggling to explain a concept like photosynthesis can show a relevant YouTube video that uses animations and practical examples, catering to visual learners and reinforcing the lesson. Similarly, teachers can explore professional development channels like Teach Like a Champion and Edutopia, which provide modern strategies for lesson planning, classroom management, and innovative teaching methods. To fully realise the potential of YouTube in government schools, classrooms can introduce a dedicated one-hour daily session for using YouTube to complement lessons. Teachers can pre-select videos aligned with the curriculum and ensure their relevance and appropriateness. Teacher training programmes should focus on integrating YouTube into daily teaching practices, training educators to select high-quality content and use videos effectively alongside follow-up activities. Teachers can also create subject-specific playlists for revision and self-study, enabling students to continue learning beyond the classroom. Skilled teachers can further promote the creation of local content by recording and uploading their own lessons, making education more accessible to schools across Sindh. It’s equally important to ensure that YouTube usage in classrooms is interactive rather than passive. Teachers should encourage students to ask questions, engage in discussions, and apply their learning in practical exercises. Safeguards should also be in place to prevent distractions or misuse of digital resources.

By incorporating YouTube as a supplementary tool, Sindh’s government schools can overcome many of their current challenges. A dedicated and structured approach to using digital resources has the potential to transform education, enhance concept clarity, and restore public trust in government schools. With consistent efforts, we can bridge the gaps in our education system and empower both teachers and students to thrive.

Shewa Ram Suthar

The writer is based in Umerkot. He has more than 14 years of experience in the development sector. He can be reached at shewaram@live.com