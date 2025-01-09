Secretary Sports Punjab vows full support for PLTA’s rising tennis stars Bismel and Hajra

LAHORE - Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial has extended his full support to Punjab Lawn Tennis Association’s (PLTA) budding tennis stars, Bismel Zia and Hajra Sohail, during a meeting held to acknowledge their achievements. The two young players have been selected to represent Pakistan at the prestigious ITF Asia 14 and Under Development Championship 2025, scheduled to take place in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from January 9 to January 26. Both players secured their spots through competitive trials involving five talented girls from Lahore, emerging as the top performers. Expressing his pride, Secretary Sports praised the duo for their dedication and achievement. He assured them of financial and institutional support, including the initiation of their stipends. “The selection of Bismel Zia and Hajra Sohail is a proof of the tremendous talent being nurtured in Punjab. Rashid Malikhas been instrumental in identifying and grooming these young players who are now making their mark on the international stage. We are proud of their accomplishments and will continue to support them in every way possible.” He also lauded the efforts of the PLTA and pledged to further enhance facilities for young athletes. “The PLTA has been doing commendable work in promoting tennis in Punjab. Their contributions, coupled with state support, will ensure our players bring glory to the nation,” he added. Rashid Malik, SEVP of the PLTA, shared his views on the occasion, highlighting the consistent success of the Punjab Tennis Academy in producing top-notch players over the last three decades. “Bismel and Hajra are among the brightest talents we have developed. We are committed to equipping them with the skills and experience needed to excel on the international stage,” he said. Malik also appealed to Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, and private sector stakeholders to provide financial backing for players from underprivileged backgrounds. “Tennis is an expensive sport, and we need the combined efforts of the government and private sector to ensure genuine talent doesn’t go unnoticed. Tariq Zaman, CEO of Ali Embroidery Mills, is a shining example of private-sector support for sports development. “I wholeheartedly commend the all-out efforts of the PLTA and thank the SBP team in developing world-class tennis courts that meet international standards, paving the way for hosting prestigious global events annually. I am deeply grateful to Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Secretary Sports Muzaffar Khan Sial, DG Khizar Afzaal Ch and SBP officials for their invaluable contributions to junior player development, ensuring a brighter future for tennis in Pakistan.” He further expressed gratitude to Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President, Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, for bringing international events to Lahore, including the ITF Masters in 2024 and two ITF Junior events in 2025. “Such events help boost a competitive environment and provide invaluable and much-needed exposure to our players,” he noted. “The PLTA also announced plans to increase junior-level tournaments and organise the Pakistan Masters Senior events in the coming year. With the continued support of the Sports Board Punjab and other stakeholders, thePunjab tennis prospects appear brighter than ever,” Malik concluded.