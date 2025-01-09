Senate panel warns private medical colleges of licence revocation

ISLAMABAD - The Sub-Committee of Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination on Wednesday directed the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to cancel the licences of private medical colleges within two weeks if they fail to comply with the committee’s recommendations.

The committee meeting was chaired by Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan. It discussed the hefty fees charged by the medical colleges and the steps taken by the PMDC in this regard. The committee had received complaints from students of Sargodha Medical University that private medical colleges were charging hefty fees without providing state-of-the-art facilities. The committee forwarded these complaints to the Health Ministry and recommended that the anonymity of the students be maintained.

Senator Palwasha Khan said that the PMDC should take action against private medical colleges charging excessive fees. The committee recommended that the PMDC reimburse students for the extra fees charged before introducing the fee structure for the year 2024-25. The President of PMDC said that the recommendations have been sent to Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar regarding the fee structure for the year 2024-25. The committee also directed the PMDC to cancel the licenses of private medical colleges within two weeks if they fail to comply with the Committee’s recommendations.

Regarding the non-implementation of the rebate regulations by private medical colleges in Islamabad, the President of PMDC informed the participants that the private medical colleges have agreed to rebate the amount claimed by the students. The committee also decided to visit the private medical colleges in Islamabad to observe the facilities provided to students in exchange for the hefty fees. In attendance were Senator Syed Masroor Ahsan, Special Secretary for NHSR&C Mirza Nasir-ud-din Mashud, President PMDC Dr Rizwan Taj and other senior officials from the relevant departments.