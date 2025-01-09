Severe price hike and supply shortages continue to plague Parachinar residents

Residents of Parachinar continue to face extreme hardships as the prices of essential commodities soar, leading to long queues for basic items.

A 20-kg tin of ghee has skyrocketed to Rs. 11,000, while 50 kg of sugar costs Rs. 10,000. Vegetables have become unaffordable, with tomatoes at Rs. 600 per kg, onions at Rs. 400, and potatoes at Rs. 250 per kg. Fruits are similarly overpriced, with oranges at Rs. 800 per dozen and lemons at Rs. 600 per kg.

While limited traffic has resumed on the Parachinar-Tall main road, bringing essential supplies to Kurram, only a few trucks and small vehicles reached Parachinar. As soon as they arrived, citizens formed long lines, quickly depleting stocks of chickens and poultry, many of which were found dead upon arrival.

Relief goods were distributed to affected residents in Bagan, as well as border villages like Tari Mangal, Maqbal, and Bushara, but the supply remains far from sufficient to meet the demand.