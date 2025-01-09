Shah Mahmood, Dr Yasmin indicted in May 9 riots case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday formally indicted former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Dr Yasmin Rashid, and others in connection with the May 9 riots case registered at Shadman Police Station.

The charges pertain to damage caused to public and private properties during the violent protests that followed the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The hearing, presided over by ATC Judge Manzoor Ali Gill, was held at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where the accused denied the allegations against them. Other individuals, including Sanam Javed, were also charged in the case.

The riots, led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, caused widespread destruction across the country, targeting military, civil, and private properties. The unrest resulted in at least 8 fatalities and left 290 people injured.