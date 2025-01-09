Sindh launches Middle Tech Initiative to introduce technical education in schools

The Sindh government has launched the "Middle Tech Initiative," integrating technical education into the traditional school curriculum.

Sindh’s Education Minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, inaugurated the program at CMS Government Boys Secondary Campus School in Karachi. Supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the initiative aims to equip 300 schools across Sindh to provide technical education to 65,000 students in its first phase.

Courses introduced include agriculture, applied electrician, beautician, dressmaking, cooking, graphic design, hotel management, tourism, IoT, media production, and plumbing.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah announced plans to expand the initiative to matriculation-level "Metric Tech" and intermediate-level "Inter Tech" classes. Additionally, Secretary of Education Zahid Ali Abbasi revealed that 1,600 computer labs will be established this year to support the program.