Thursday, January 09, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sindh launches Middle Tech Initiative to introduce technical education in schools

Sindh launches Middle Tech Initiative to introduce technical education in schools
Web Desk
10:21 PM | January 09, 2025
National

The Sindh government has launched the "Middle Tech Initiative," integrating technical education into the traditional school curriculum.

Sindh’s Education Minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, inaugurated the program at CMS Government Boys Secondary Campus School in Karachi. Supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the initiative aims to equip 300 schools across Sindh to provide technical education to 65,000 students in its first phase.

Courses introduced include agriculture, applied electrician, beautician, dressmaking, cooking, graphic design, hotel management, tourism, IoT, media production, and plumbing.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah announced plans to expand the initiative to matriculation-level "Metric Tech" and intermediate-level "Inter Tech" classes. Additionally, Secretary of Education Zahid Ali Abbasi revealed that 1,600 computer labs will be established this year to support the program.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1736402503.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025